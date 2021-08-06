The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has notified the postponement of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021 skill test until further notice. The revised date/schedule will be intimated later.

The skill test was scheduled to be conducted on August 8, 2021 at Itanagar. The verification of documents of the candidates was also scheduled to be conducted on the same day of the Skill Test at the same venue.

The Board had notified a total of 53 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments. The online application process was conducted in the month of June.

Scheme of CGL exam 2021

The APSSB CGL exam 2021 consists of two stages: i) Witten test with objective-type MCQ and ii) Skill Test. Only shortlisted candidates from Stage 1 will appear for Stage 2. The candidate must qualify the Stage 2. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test.

