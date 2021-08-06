The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the SSC (Class 10th) result today. Registered candidates can check their results from BSEAP’s official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The result will be declared in a press conference at 5.00 PM, by the state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R and B Building, MG Road, Vijaywada, reports Hindustan Times. The result will be released for over five lakh students.

This year, the BSEAP did not conduct the board examinations amid rising Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the board came up with alternative evaluation method. The students will be awarded grades instead of marks.

Enrolled students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSC Results 2021 link (to be available at 5.00 PM) Key in the required details Submit and check the result Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier in the month of July, the board has declared the AP Inter 2021 results.