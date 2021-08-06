Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) recruitment exam dates On its official website licindia.in. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2021.

The hall ticket will be released in due course of time.

“The Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Engineers/ Assistant Architect & Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) is scheduled on 28th August 2021 which was earlier scheduled on 4th April,2020. All applicants are requested to constantly visit our website www.licindia.in >> ‘Careers ‘ for update details about downloading hall ticket, hand book and other information,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 218 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of AE and 168 for the post of AAO. The application process commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 15.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will be conducted in online mode for the duration of 1 hour. The Paper will consist of three sections — Reasoning Ability (35 marks), English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension (30 marks), and Quantitative Aptitude (35 marks).

The Main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test. More details in the notification.