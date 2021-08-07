The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will today conclude the application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager and Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 162 vacancies on NABARD’s official website nabard.org.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of August, 2021, or first week of September, 2021.

The applicants are advised to read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria for the post.

NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the online application along with applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of interview/ joining, reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 5

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade A: 2

Manager in Grade B (RDBS): 7

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Assistant Manager in Grade A: The candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade A: The applicants should be between the age of 25 years and 40 years (no relaxation for any category).

Manager in Grade B: The candidate must have attained the age of 25 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject/ Agriculture/ Agriculture Engineering and others from a recognized University with a minimum of 60 percent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55 percent). More details in the notification.

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university in English/ Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 60 percent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55 percent) or equivalent in aggregate and PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa from any recognized University.

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade A: The applicants should be an Officer with a minimum of five years’ of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force holding a valid Ex-Serviceman Identity Card.

Manager in Grade B: Post graduate degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60 percent marks (SC/PWBD applicants 55 percent) in aggregate. Candidates should have a minimum 60% or equivalent in 10th, 12th, Graduation and PG, MBA/PGDM at all levels.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on the vacancy advertisement Now click on “Apply Here” under your choice of post Register and log in to the portal Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.