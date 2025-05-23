The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the written exam results of the Lab Assistant under Advt. No. 03 of 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on March 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 280 vacancies.

“JKSSB will call candidates falling in the consideration zone, based on the merit obtained by them for document verification. The schedule for DV shall be notified separately,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Lab Assistant result 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Assistant result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lab Assistant result 2025.

Direct link to Lab Assistant final answer key 2025.