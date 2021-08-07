The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registrations for the state Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP PECET-2021). Aspirants can check the notification and apply on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online applications without late fee is September 5.

The tests are scheduled to be conducted in the last week of September for admission into B.P.Ed (Two years) and U.G.D.P.Ed (Two years) courses offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh state for the Academic year 2021-22.

Important Dates

Commencement of application process: August 6

Last date to submit the online applications: September 5

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: September 7 and 8

Downloading of hall-tickets: September 22

Date of Commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games skill Test: September 24 onwards

Eligibility Criteria

For B.P.Ed: Candidates should have appeared or passed three year degree examination recognized by any university in A.P. or any other university recognized as equivalent thereto and should have completed 19 years of age on 01.07.2021.

For U.G.D.P.Ed: Candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or equivalent course recognized by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and should have completed 16 years of age on 01.07.2021.

Application Fee

The registration fee for AP PECET 2021 is Rs 900 for OC, Rs 800 for BC and Rs 700 for SC/ ST candidates.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to Instruction Booklet.

Steps to apply for AP PECET 2021

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for AP PECET 2021.