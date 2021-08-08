OPSC MO recruitment 2021: Application begins for 1500+ Medical Officer posts
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for special recruitment to 1586 posts of Medical Officer.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for special recruitment to 1586 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The recruitment is being conducted exclusively for SC and ST category candidates.
Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the fee for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 21.
OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 21-37 years as on January 1, 2021.
Educational qualification: An MBBS or equivalent from a recognised medical college. More details are in the official notification.
Selection procedure
OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test only, to be held in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The 3-hour exam shall consist of one paper containing 200 MCQs worth 200 marks.
Candidates need not pay any application fee for submitting the online form.
Steps to apply for OPSC MO recruitment 2021:
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”
- Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab
- Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register
- On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form
- Upload documents and pay the application fee
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference.