The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invites online applications for 46 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from August 10 onwards.

The last day to register and pay the examination fee is September 9, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 35 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation application to candidates from SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD category. More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised university. S/he should have at least 2 years of experience Practicing Advocate.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ ST or Odisha and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by viva-voce test.

The written exam will consist objective type questions carrying 130 mark. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be 20 marks for viva voce test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.