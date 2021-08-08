Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the upcoming exam for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB HMED exams will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 17 to 24.

Candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from main homepage (Hall Ticket Computer Based Test (CBT) 17th of August, 2021 to 24th of August, 2021) by entering his/her application form number and Date of Birth, reads the official notice.

Here’s JKSSB exam notice.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination.

Steps to download JKSSB HMED exam admit card:

Visit official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage Enter Registration Number and date of birth and submit The JKSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JKSSB HMED exam admit card.

Candidates who face any difficulty in finding his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after August 12.