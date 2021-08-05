Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the computer based test (CBT) schedule for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department on it official website jkssb.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 17 to 24.

The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from August 7 onwards.

The Admit Cards for the aforesaid posts shall be available for downloading from 07th August, 2021 onwards from the J&K official website (www.jkssb.nic.in). The Candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from main homepage (Hall Ticket Computer Based Test (CBT) 17th of August, 2021 to 24th of August, 2021) by entering his/her application form number and Date of Birth, reads the official notice.

Candidates who face any difficulty in finding his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 12th of August 2021.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in written examination.

