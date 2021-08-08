The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registrations for the state Art and Design Common Entrance Test or ADCET 2021. Aspirants can check the notification and apply on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The last date to submit the online applications without late fee is September 6 and with late fee is September 18.

AP ADCET 2021 will be conducted on September 25 for admission into Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Arts/ Painting/ Sculpture / Animation/ Photography/Art History) and Bachelor of Design (Interior Design) Courses for the academic year 2020-21. The courses are offered by Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa (State-level specialized University).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed 10+2 in any group (MPC/MEC/BiPC/MBiPC/CEC/HEC (or) Equivalent etc.) are eligible to appear for ADCET 2021.

Application Fee

The registration fee for AP PECET 2021 is Rs 1000 for OC, Rs 750 for BC and Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates.

Here’s AP ADCET 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for AP ADCET 2021

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/ADCET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP PECET 2021.