Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 22. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 269 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Boxing Men/ Women: 10/ 10

Judo Men/ Women: 08/ 08

Swimming Men/ Women: 12/ 04

Cross Country Men/ Women: 2/2

Kabaddi Men: 10

Water Sports Men/ Women: 10/ 06

Wushu Men: 11

Gymnastics Men: 08

Hockey Men : 08

Weight Lifting Men/ Women: 08/ 09

Volleyball Men: 10

Wrestling Men/ Women: 12/ 10

Handball Men: 08

Body Building Men: 06

Archery Men/ Women: 08/ 12

Tae-Kwondo Men: 10

Athletics Men/ Women: 20/ 25

Equestrian Men: 02

Shooting Men/ Women: 03/ 03

Basketball Men: 06

Football Men: 08

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years ( Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to General (UR) or OBC category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under Sports quota should pay Rs 100. Fees are exempted for females and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

Steps to apply for Constable GD vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against Recruitment of Meritorious Sportspersons Register by generating OTP Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

Online application forms and copy of certificate uploaded by the candidates will be scrutinized and if found in order the respective candidates will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination by the Recruiting Agency.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.