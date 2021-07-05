The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts — Air Wing, Para Medical Staff and Veterinary Staff. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s official website rectt.bsf.gov.in till July 26, 2021.

The recruitment aims to fill up 175 vacancies, of which, 75 vacancies are for the post of Para Medical Staff, 35 for Veterinary Staff and 65 for Air Wing post.

Vacancy Details

Para Medical Staff

SI (Staff Nurse) Non Gazetted (Group-B Post): 37

ASI (Operation Theatre Technician) (Group-C Post): 1

ASI (Laboratory Technician) (Group-C Post): 28

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/ Aya) (Group-C Post): 9

Veterinary Staff

HC (Veterinary) (Group-C Post): 20

Constable (Kennelman) (Group-C Post): 15

Air Wing

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector): 49

Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector): 8

Constable (Storeman): 8

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The age limit for Asst Aircraft Mechanic and Asst Radio Mechanic is 28 years. For the post of Constable and Veterinary Staff, the applicants should not be more than the age of 25 years. More details in the notice.

Candidates may check the educational qualification, salary details, Selection Process and others in the official notification.

Here’s the official notice for Para Medical and Veterinary Staff.

Here’s the official notice for Air Wing.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against the post Generate OTP and log in Fill up the details and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.