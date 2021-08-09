The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of State Tax Inspector, Class-III on its official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 15.

“Question wise suggestion should be uploaded along with the details in the prescribed format (suggestion sheet) published on the website / online objection submission system,” reads the official notice.

The recruitment examination was conducted on August 8. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 243 vacancies.

Steps to download State Tax Inspector answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) 139/2020-21 State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Class-3” under Latest News/ Events section Click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) - 139/2020-21 - PAK-139-202021.pdf” The provisional answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

All the suggestion should be submitted through online objection submission system only. Physical submission of suggestions will not be considered.

The online objection link will activate today, August 9 from 4.00 PM onwards.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims and Mains Examination followed by the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.