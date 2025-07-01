The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Specialist Officers posts in participating banks. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ibps.in till July 21, 2025.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted in August, and the results are likely to be out in September 2025. The Main exam and Personality Test are expected to be held in November and January/February 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1007 vacancies.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 applies to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for SO posts 2025

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the SO registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2025.