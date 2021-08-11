The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, August 11 close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4. Aspirants can apply for the final phase of the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till 9.00 PM.

Candidates can pay the application fee by 11.50 PM today. Earlier, the application deadline was July 20 which was extended after persistent demand from the student community.

The Session 4 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021. The admit card release dates shall be intimated later.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.