The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit card for the upcoming TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 exams tomorrow. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in from 5.00 PM onwards on August 12.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) will be held on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM). The Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 will be held on August 24 in a single session (10.30 AM – 12 noon).

The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE at 47 test centres across the state and Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s TS LAWCET 2021 exam notice.

TS LAWCET is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

“28,904 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 3 Years Degree Course, 7,676 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 5 Years Integrated Law Degree Course and 3,286 candidates have registered to appear for LL.M. Altogether 39,866 candidates have registered to appear for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2021,” read an official notice.