Today, August 12 is that last date to apply and pay the application fee for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 (Male/Female) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

However, the last date to submit the application form is August 16.

Online applications will be accepted only when prescribed fee is deposited in the Bank upto prescribed last date for fee deposit, i.e., August 12. If the fee is deposited in Bank after the deadline, the online application of the candidate will not be accepted and the fee deposited in the Bank will not be refunded in any condition, reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021. For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse (Male): The applicants should have passed high school examination with Science along with Intermediate Examination. The candidates should also hold diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or BSc Degree in Nursing registerable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council or possess diploma in Psychiatry registerable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

Staff Nurse (Female): The applicants should have passed high school examination with Science along with Intermediate Examination. Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwife from the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council. More details in the notification.

Sister Grade-2 (Male/Female): Diploma in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized institute or equivalent qualification for male Nurse. Preference to those having 3 years exp. in large hospital or Medical College or B.Sc. Nursing Should be a registered “A” Grade Nurse and Midwife with a State Nursing Council or equivalent Qualification for Male nurses.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR STAFF NURSE/SISTER GRADE-2 (MALE/FEMALE) IN ADVT.NO. A-4/E-1/2021,U.P. MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES DEPTT...” Read the instructions and click on “Apply” Register and apply for the vacancies Pay the application fee, fill in the details and upload the required documents Submit and take a printout for future reference

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 125 whereas ex-servicemen/ ST/ SC category candidates will have to pay Rs 65. Rs 25 is applicable to PwD candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2, of which 341 posts are for the male candidates and 2671 for female candidates.

Fr more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.