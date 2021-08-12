Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS EdCET 2021) will today, August 12 conclude the online registration process without late fee. The candidates will be able to apply on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The application fee is Rs 650 for candidates from unreserved category and Rs 450 for SC/ST/PH category applicants. The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1st, 2021. There shall be no maximum age limit.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2021

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS EDCET 2021.

The application process commenced on April 19, 2021.

TS EdCET-2021 will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.

Fore mode information, Candidates may check the detailed notice here.