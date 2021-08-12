UPCET 2021 exam schedule released; to be held in September
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or (UPCET 2021). The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 and 6 in various shifts. The exam will be conducted by NTA.
“It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday),” reads the official notice.
NTA will be conducting UPCET-2021 in the computer based test mode. The admit card release date shall be intimated in due course of time.
Here’s the direct link to the official notice.
UPCET 2021 Exam Schedule
|Exams for Admission to
|Date
|Duration
|Timings
|First year of the following courses:BHMCT,B. Des,BFA,BFAD,B. Voc. AndMBA (Integrated))
|September 6
|2 hours
|12.00 noon to 02.00 pm
|First year of B. Tech.(BT) First year of B. Tech (AG)
|September 6
|3 hours
|04.00 pm to 07.00 PM
|First year of BBA
|September 6
|2 hours
|08.00 am to 10.00 am
|Second year (Lateral Entry) of the following courses: B.Tech. (Lateral Entry for diploma holders), B. Pharm. (Lateral Entry)
|September 6
|2 hours
|08.00 am to 10.00 am
|Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|September 5
|2 hours
|08.00 am to 10.00 am
|Second year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech (Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates)
|September 6
|2 hours
|04.00 pm to 06.00 pm
|B. Pharm
|September 6
|3 hours
|04.00 pm to 06.00 pm
|MCA (Integrated)
|September 6
|2 hours
|08.00 am to 10.00 am
|MCA
|September 5
|2 hours
|04.00 pm to 06.00 pm
|M.Sc. (Maths)M.Sc. (Physics)M.Sc. (Chemistry)M. Tech. (Civil)M. Tech. (Computer Science &Engg./Information Technology)M. Tech. (Electrical Engineering)M. Tech. (Electronics & Comm.Engineering)M. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering)
|September 5
|2 hours
|
04.00 pm to 06.00 pm
For more details, candidates may read the Information Bulletin here.
UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.