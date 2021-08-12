The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or (UPCET 2021). The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 and 6 in various shifts. The exam will be conducted by NTA.

“It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday),” reads the official notice.

NTA will be conducting UPCET-2021 in the computer based test mode. The admit card release date shall be intimated in due course of time.

UPCET 2021 Exam Schedule Exams for Admission to Date Duration Timings First year of the following courses:BHMCT,B. Des,BFA,BFAD,B. Voc. AndMBA (Integrated)) September 6 2 hours 12.00 noon to 02.00 pm First year of B. Tech.(BT) First year of B. Tech (AG) September 6 3 hours 04.00 pm to 07.00 PM First year of BBA September 6 2 hours 08.00 am to 10.00 am Second year (Lateral Entry) of the following courses: B.Tech. (Lateral Entry for diploma holders), B. Pharm. (Lateral Entry) September 6 2 hours 08.00 am to 10.00 am Master of Business Administration (MBA) September 5 2 hours 08.00 am to 10.00 am Second year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech (Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates) September 6 2 hours 04.00 pm to 06.00 pm B. Pharm September 6 3 hours 04.00 pm to 06.00 pm MCA (Integrated) September 6 2 hours 08.00 am to 10.00 am MCA September 5 2 hours 04.00 pm to 06.00 pm M.Sc. (Maths)M.Sc. (Physics)M.Sc. (Chemistry)M. Tech. (Civil)M. Tech. (Computer Science &Engg./Information Technology)M. Tech. (Electrical Engineering)M. Tech. (Electronics & Comm.Engineering)M. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) September 5 2 hours

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

