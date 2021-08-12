The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has today, August 12, reopened the application window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) examinations for Admission to Professional Courses. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The last date to fill up the application form is August 16. The application correction facility will open from August 14 to 16. The applicants will be able to make changes to their name, photo, sign and exam centers.

“Special opportunity to register and editing application in online mode for following Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in admission various under graduate & post- graduate degree courses through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2021-22,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2021

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “MHT CET 2021” link for the respective course Register and login to the application portal Fill in the required details and pay the application fee Submit and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Earlier, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant had announced MHT CET 2021 examination schedule. For technical courses, the exam will be conducted in two phases — from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20 in online mode (CBT), whereas for LLB courses, the exam will be from September 16.

The examination for admissions to Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses will be conducted from August 26 onward.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.