Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant has announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) examination will be held in September. For technical courses, the exam will be conducted in two phases — from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20 in online mode (CBT), whereas for LLB courses, the exam will be from September 16.

The examination for admissions to Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses will be conducted from August 26 onward, reports NDTV.

The registration process for MHT CET exam 2021 commenced on June 8 and concluded on July 15.

MHT-CET-2021 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2021-22 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.