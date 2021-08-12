Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared the result of the Common Admission Test or CUSAT CAT 2021. Candidates can check the result at the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT 2021 was held on July 16, 17 and 18 for admission to various courses including Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, and Marine Sciences etc. The University has released the UG, PG rank list along with the result. The CUSAT CAT result includes the name of the candidate, scores obtained by the candidates in the examination and their all India rank, reports HT.

Steps to check CUSAT CAT result 2021:

Visit official website admissions.cusat.ac.in Login using email ID and password The CUSAT CAT 2021 result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

To check the CUSAT CAT 2021 UG/PG rank list, go to the ‘Rank List’ section on the homepage and select programme from the dropdown list. The rank list will appear on the screen, search your rank using name or registration/roll number.

On the basis of the CUSAT CAT ranks secured by the candidates, the university will conduct the counselling process. The candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible to apply for the counselling session. Candidates will also have to choose their choices of colleges during CUSAT CAT 2021 counselling.