The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall ticket for the upcoming TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 exams. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) will be held on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM). The Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 will be held on August 24 in a single session (10.30 AM – 12 noon).

The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE at 47 test centres across the state and Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download TS LAWCET hall ticket:

Visit official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Online Application’ section Enter registration/roll number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number to login The TS LAWCET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

TS LAWCET is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

“28,904 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 3 Years Degree Course, 7,676 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 5 Years Integrated Law Degree Course and 3,286 candidates have registered to appear for LL.M. Altogether 39,866 candidates have registered to appear for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2021,” read an official notice.