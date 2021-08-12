Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has released the admit card for the Assistant and Clerk-Typist recruitment exams. Registered candidates set to appear for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website midcrecruitment2019.cbtexam.in.

MIDC will hold the Assistant exam on August 20 and 21 and the Clerk Typist exam on August 23 and 24. The admit card can be downloaded using candidate’s user ID and date of birth.

Steps to download MIDC exam admit card:

Visit official website midcrecruitment2019.cbtexam.in Click on ‘Existing User’ and login using user ID and date of birth The MIDC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MIDC exam admit card.

The admit cards for other exams for the posts of Junior Engineer, Fitter , Surveyor, Pump Operator, Steno, Senior Accountant, Electrician and Technical Assistant will be released on August 13. Here is the MIDC exam schedule.