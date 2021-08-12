The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Civil/ Electrical). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the SBI’s recruitment portal sbi.co.in/web/careers from August 13. Online applications can be submitted till September 2.

SBI has notified a total of 46 vacancies of which 36 are for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years as of April 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Asst Manager- Engineer (Civil): Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Asst Manager- Engineer (Electrical): Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

Here’s SBI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750 whereas candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of an online written test and interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on September 25. Call letters will be available for download from September 13 onwards.