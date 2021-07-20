The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Clerk Main exam 2021 that was scheduled to be held on July 31. Candidates can check the notice at SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

“Main examination scheduled to be held on 31.07.2021 has been deferred till further notice,” SBI said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the SBI Clerk preliminary exam was held for candidates who had registered for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA). The result of the exam is yet to be announced.

The application process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 was conducted in April and May this year. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country.

As per the selection procedure, SBI will conduct a prelim exam, followed by the Main exam. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the main exam. Final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post and qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable.