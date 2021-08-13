Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has notified more than 2000 vacancies for Paramedical Staff in AR, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and BSF. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview round at the notified venue.

The interview round will be conducted from September 13 to September 15, 2021, from 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM.

“Retired CAPFs and Ex-Armed force personnel Male & Female who are willing & eligible may report to the concerned venue as per schedule for Walk-in interview from 13/09/2021 to 15/09/2021 for engagement of Paramedical staff in various CAPFs Hospitals on contractual basis,” reads the official notice.

The applicants appearing for the walk-in-interview are advised to bring documents in original and photo copy of relevant documents (Retirement certificate/PPO, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscripting the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size recent photograph. Medical will be conducted on joining.

Vacancy Details

AR: 156

BSF: 365

CRPF: 1537

ITBP: 130

SSB: 251

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Walk-in-interview reporting centre Schedule Composite Hospital September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Delhi September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Guwahati September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jammu September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Hyderabad September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC-I Ajmer September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Gandhinagar September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Nagpur September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Allahabad September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Neemuch September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Muzaffarpur September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Ranchi September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bhubaneswar September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bengaluru September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Pallipuram September 13 to 15

(9.00 AM to 6.00 PM) Composite Hospital, CRPF, Avadi

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2439 Paramedical Staff in various CAPFs Hospitals on contractual basis. The retired personnel of CAPFs, AR and Armed Forces upto the age of 62 years shall be engaged for para medical cadre duties for a period of one year in CAPFs and AR.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.