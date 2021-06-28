Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer). Eligible candidates will be able to apply from June 30th to July 29, 2021.

The Central Reserve Police Force will conduct an open examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 25 Assistant Commandant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants should not be more than the age of 35 years as on July 29, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Examination Fee

Male candidates belonging to Unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to submit the fee of Rs 400 whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST category and female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Application Process

The candidates are required to submit their applications by hand/post only on or before July 29 till 1800 hrs.

The duly filled application form with photocopies of all relevant documents, 2 latest passport size photographs and 2 envelopes mentioning correspondence address of applicant with requisite stamps should be mailed/deposited. Name of the examination i.e. “Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” should be written on the top of envelop before dispatching it to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901”, read the notice.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.