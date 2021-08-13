The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the result of the Online Entrance Exam (OEE) 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their result and merit list at the official website campus.unipune.ac.in.

The SPPU OEE 2021 was held for admission to undergraduate and Integrated Postgraduate courses at Pune University for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check their results using their User Name / Email ID or Application ID.

Online applications for the entrance exam were invited in July.

Steps to check SPPU OEE result 2021:

Visit official website campus.unipune.ac.in Click on the result link for ‘OEE Entrance Result 2021 For Under Graduate & Integrated Post-Graduate Courses’ Search result using course name, User Name / Email ID or Application ID The SPPU OEE scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the SPPU counselling process.