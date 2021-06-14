The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun the online application process for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate/diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22.

SPPU will conduct an Online Entrance Exam (OEE) for admission to its programmes. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website campus.unipune.ac.in between June 14 and July 4. For those missing the deadline, forms can be submitted at the portal till July 10 with a late fee.

The detailed schedule of the date and time of each exam and its mode will be announced later on the SPPU website unipune.ac.in. Pune University will release the syllabus of the entrance exam on the webpage of the respective department.

Candidates are advised to read the admission notification for UG/PG and certificate/diploma courses available on the SPPU website to know more about courses offered, intake capacity, eligibility criteria, etc.

Here’s SPPU UG, PG admission 2021 notification.

Here’s SPPU Certificate/Diploma courses admission 2021 notification.

Application fee

Candidates are supposed to pay online an application fee of Rs 500 (General category) or Rs 350 (Reserved categories). The late fee for submission of application post-July 4 and till July 10 is Rs 750.

Steps to apply for SPPU admission 2021: