Oil India Clerk recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 120 Junior Assistant posts at oil-india.com
The OIL Clerk recruitment is being conducted for 120 vacant posts of Junior Assistant at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) at Oil India Limited (OIL). Interested candidates can apply at the official website oil-india.com.
The OIL Clerk recruitment is being conducted for 120 vacant posts of Junior Assistant at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The post will entail working in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Here’s OIL Clerk recruitment 2021 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: General (18-30 years), SC/ST (18-35 years), OBC (18-33 years).
Educational qualification: (i) Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks; (ii) Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum six months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc
Selection procedure
The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% mark. The exam will comprise of questions in the MCQ format and will include questions for testing the requisite skills i.e. proficiency in MS Office. Final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 200. SC/ST/EWS/PwD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted.
Here’s direct link to apply for OIL Clerk recruitment 2021.
Steps to apply for OIL Clerk recruitment 2021:
- Visit official website oil-india.com
- Go to ‘Career’ – ‘Current Openings’ and click on apply link for Junior Assistant
- Register using personal details
- Login and fill application form, upload documents
- Pay fees and submit form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.