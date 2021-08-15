The Punjab Police recruitment board will conclude the online application process today for the recruitment of Constables in the District and Armed Cadres of the Punjab Police. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in till August 15 (11.55 PM).

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 4,358 vacancies of Constables in the police force. Of these, 2015 vacancies are in the District Police Cadre and 2343 vacancies are in the Armed Police Cadre. The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs 19,900 (minimum pay admissible) at Level 2 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Candidates are advised to read the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment official notification available on the website or at the direct link below.

Here’s Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/ University. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects.

Physical Standards: Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 7 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 2 inches.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the objective type written test (OMR-based/) followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Application/exam fee

The candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000 (Rs 400 application fee +Rs 600 exam fee). The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2021:

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE’ Click on the registration link and then proceed with registration to create profile Choose post/cadre, fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Punjab Police Constable bharti 2021.