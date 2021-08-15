The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Revenue Inspector written exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC RI exam 2021 will be held on August 29 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Online applications for the post were invited in July this year.

Here’s OSSSC RI exam date 2021 notice.

Steps to download OSSSC RI admit card:

Visit official website osssc.gov.in Click on the RI exam admit card link Enter date of birth, Registered Mobile/registration Number and User name The OSSSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download OSSSC RI exam admit card.

Selection procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.