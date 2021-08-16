Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the HSC (Class 12) Science results for repeater and isolated students. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their scorecards from board’s official website gsebeservice.com or gseb.org using their seat number.

This year, the board had cancelled the board examinations amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the board prepared the results on alternative method and decided to conduct examinations for students who were not satisfied with their result.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website gsebeservice.com On the homepage, click on “Latest Result” under Result tab Key in your six digit seat number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Candidates may check HSC Science July 2021 exam result highlights (Repeater/ Isolated students) here.

The regular results of Gujarat 12th Science, and Arts and Commerce were declared on July 17 and 31, respectively. Of the total 1.07 lakh Science stream students, 3,245 students got A1 grade. The number of students with A2 grade was 15,284, reports NDTV.

For more details, students are advised to visit the board’s official website here.