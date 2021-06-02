The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has cancelled the Class 12 or HSC board exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat government’s decision comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to cancel their Class 12 board exams for this year.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office said: “In the wider health interests of the students, Gujarat Govt, under the direction of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp, cancels Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class-12 examination in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC board exams were slated to be held from July 1. The datesheet was released yesterday.

As many 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to write the Class 12 board exams, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said as per media reports.