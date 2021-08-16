Nainital Bank has released the recruitment examination admit card for the posts of Clerk and Management Trainees (MT). Registered candidates can download their admit card from bank’s official website nainitalbank.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 150 vacancies, 75 vacancies are for the post of Clerk and 75 posts of MT.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, reports JAGRAN Josh. The applicants are required to bring a printout of their call letter, photo ID proof (in original) and photocopy. Without these documents the candidate will not be admitted for the examination.

The examination will be held in various exam centres including — Nainital (Uttarkhand), Haldwani, Distt. Nainital (Uttarakhand), Rudrapur, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Delhi / NCR and Ambala (Haryana).

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in Click on “Click here for more” under Recruitment section Now click on “Click here to download Admit Card” under Downloading of Admit Card of Management Trainees and Recruitment of Clerks in the Bank Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The examination will be conducted for the duration of 1 hour 45 minutes. The paper will consist 200 questions of 1 mark each. Penalty for wrong answer for Management Trainees and Clerk is 0.25 marks.

Selection Process

The candidates who will be declared qualified in the online written test will be called for the interview round. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for assignment, reports official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.