Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the State Service Exam (Mains) 2019 result and interview schedule on Saturday, August 14. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 3804 candidates were registered for SSE 2019 Mains examination, of which 732 applicants have been shortlisted for the interview/ document verification round.

The interview round will commence on September 2. The applicants will have to appear for the document verification a day before their scheduled interview.

Candidates can check and download the interview schedule and call letter from Commission’s official website. The interview round will be conducted from September 2 to 17 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

The Mains exam was held from March 15 to 18 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The SSE 2019 Mains were conducted at various exam centres in districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Durg–Bhilai and Raipur.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 242 posts in various state government departments.

