Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Exam (Mains) 2019 on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards at psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Service Exam 2019 Mains is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18 at various exam centres in districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Durg–Bhilai and Raipur. The exam will be held in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s CGPSC State Service Exam Main 2019 schedule.

Candidates who clear the Mains will head for an interview/personality test round.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment to 199 posts in various state government departments. As per CGPSC, over 3,800 candidates are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC SSE Main 2019 admit card.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE Main 2019 admit card:

