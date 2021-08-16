The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted candidates to appear for the Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam today, August 16. A total of 3056 candidates have been declared qualified for the examination.

As per the exam calendar released earlier this month, the Motor Vehicle Inspector 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 18 and 19.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 17 and 18 which was postponed. The Commission cited “unavoidable reasons” for the delay.

Steps to download the list of eligible candidates

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “List of Provisionally Eligible Candidates” under Motor Vehicle Inspector (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020) The list of qualified candidates will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process commenced on May 11, 2020.

