The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the 2020 Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment written exam due to being held on December 17 and 18.

In a notice on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, BPSE cited “unavoidable reasons” for the delay and said the new dates will be announced soon.

The written exam will be held in three sessions that will test candidates on general awareness, motor vehicle rules and Acts, and Automobile and Machine Engineering.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process was conducted from May 11, 2020, to June 1, 2020.

The candidate must have completed 10th class along with a Diploma in Automobile Engineering or a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering along with a valid Light Motor Vehicle driving license to be eligible to apply for the position.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector 2020 notification.