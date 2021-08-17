Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the recruitment exam admit card for various posts including — Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and others. Registered candidates can download the same from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for the subjects General Studies, General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Aptitude Test.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD FOR REGISTRAR, DEPUTY REGISTRAR, ASSISTANT REGISTRAR-2020 / ASTT. DIRECTOR, JANSAMPARK (HINDI MEDIUM)-2021/REGISTRAR (College)-2021” Click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.