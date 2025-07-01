The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till July 21, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is July 22, 2025.

The application correction window will open on August 1 and 2, 2025. The computer-based examination (Paper-I) is tentative scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 31, and the Paper II is likely to be held in January-February 2026.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 1340 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 applies. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for Junior Engineer posts 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JE posts 2025.