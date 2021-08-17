The University of Mumbai will released the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2021-22 today, August 17. Once released, candidates who have applied for the courses will be able to check and download the merit list from University’s official website mu.ac.in.

Online verification of documents and payment of fees along with the undertaking form will begin on August 18 and continue till August 25 (3.00 PM).

Here’s Mumbai University UG admission 2021 schedule.

The second merit list will be released on August 25 at 7.00 PM and online verification and online fees payment will take place from August 26 to 30.

Finally, the third merit list will come out on August 30 and the online document verification and fees payment can be done from September 1 to 4.

“Students should submit undertaking (format attached) for confirmation of admission in anyone college. Colleges should allot provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of hard copy of the marksheet and other certificates,” the admission instruction notice read.

MU has instructed all colleges to provide an online admission system to avoid the physical presence of students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, while relaxation has been given to colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar Districts.

The registration process for Mumbai University UG admissions started on August 5, 2021 and concluded on August 14.