The University of Mumbai has released the online admission form for various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check the admission schedule at the official website mu.ac.in.

The pre-admission online enrollment process will be conducted from August 5 to 14 (1.00 PM) at mum.digitaluniversity.ac for candidates who have cleared the Class 12 or 10+2 result. Students have to submit their admisssion forms online along with the pre-admission enrollment forms between August 6 and 14. In-house admissions and minority quota admissions will also be completed during the mentioned schedule.

Mumbai University will issue the first merit list on August 17 at 11.00 AM. Online verification of documents and payment of fees along with the undertaking form will begin on August 18 and continue till August 25 (3.00 PM).

Here’s Mumbai University UG admission 2021 schedule.

The second merit list will be released on August 25 at 7.00 PM and online verification and online fees payment will take place from August 26 to 30.

Finally, the third merit list will come out on August 30 and the online document verification and fees payment can be done from September 1 to 4.

“Students should submit undertaking (format attached) for confirmation of admission in anyone college. Colleges should allot provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of hard copy of the marksheet and other certificates,” the admission insttruction notice read.

MU has instructed all colleges to provide an online admission system to avoid the physical presence of students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, while relaxation has been given to colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar Districts.