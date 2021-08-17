Allahabad High Court has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The last date to submit the online applications is September 16, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for the post of Review Officer, 350 for Assistant Review Officer, and 15 for Computer Assistant.

“The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree of a University or a qualification recognized as equivalent along with diploma/ degree in Computer Science from a recognized Institution/ University or minimum typing speed of 25 words per minute in English Typing on Computer. More details in the notice.

Here’s the detailed advertisement for RO/ ARO.

Here’s the detailed advertisement for CA.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Form RO and ARO” or “Application Form CA” Register and login to apply for the post Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for RO/ ARO posts.

Here’s the direct link to apply for CA posts.

Application Fee

The application fee for General (UR)/ OBC category candidates is Rs 800 (bank charges extra), whereas Rs 600 (bank charges extra) is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST category of Uttar Pradesh for each post.