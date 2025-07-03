The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the Combined Competitive Examination Mains 2024 (CCE Mains 2024) exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 23 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and from July 24 to August 1 in a single shift: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam venue shall be notified separately.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 are for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 30 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Selection Proces

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Personality Test (Interview).