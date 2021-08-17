Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha has notified various vacancies of teaching post for different subjects. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website dseodisha.in from August 23 (11.00 AM onwards).

The last date to register for the vacancies is September 14, 2021 (6.00 PM). The online examination is tentative scheduled to be conducted in the first week of October 2021. The Computer Based Competitive Examination shall be held in selected Test Centres of the State.

The recruitment aims to fill up 4619 vacancies, of which 2055 vacancies are for the post of Hindi Teacher, 1304 for Sanskrit Teacher and 1260 for Physical Education Teacher.

The applicants are advised to read the detailed notice before applying for the vacancies.

Here’s official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Classical Teacher (Sanskrit): Bachelor’s Degree with Sanskrit as one of the electives /optional /Honours /pass subjects from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/Institution.

Hindi Teacher: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the electives /Optional/Pass/Honours subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC candidates).

Physical Education Teacher: The applicants should have completed class 12th or its equivalent examination from a recognised institution with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate (45% or SC/ST/PH/ SEBC candidates) and C.P.Ed./ B.P.Ed./ M.P. Ed from a recognized Board/University. More details in the notice.

Application Fee

All Candidates shall have to pay Rs 600 as processing fee. In case of candidates of SC, ST and PWD category, Rs 400 is to be paid as application processing fee.

Selection Process

The candidates selection will be made on the basis of result of Computer Based Competitive Examination. A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper I and 35% marks (30% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper II to qualify in the examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.