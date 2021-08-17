The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of the State Eligibility Test, 2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the result at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HP SET 2019 was held on November 22, 2020. The merit list contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been declared qualified in the respective subjects. In total, 720 candidates have successfully cleared the HP SET 2019.

“The qualified candidates are advised to submit the ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) self-attested copies of educational qualification i.e. Matriculation, Consolidated Detail Marks Sheet of Post Graduation along with Post Graduation Degree in concerned subject and category certificate to which he/she belongs, at the earliest to determine their eligibility so that the certificate(s) could be issued to the qualified candidates accordingly,” HPPSC said in the result notice.

Here’s HP SET 2019 merit list.

The HP SET exam was held for 22 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.