The Department of School Education, Punjab will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com till today, August 18 (5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6635 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed class 12th from a recognised board or institution. The candidates should possess two years Elementary Teachers Training course from a recognised university or institution or two years diploma in Elementary Education.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST category.

Steps to apply for ETT vacancies

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, click on “Latest Recruitment” Register yourself and proceed with the application Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the exam, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised tp visit the official website here.